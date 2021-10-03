Newcomer Collier faces 29-year veteran Commissioner Hallanger in Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue race
The longest sitting commissioner on the Cowlitz 2 Fire District Board is facing re-election this November against a retired Army safety manager. Incumbent Bill Hallanger and newcomer Russell Collier are contesting for a six-year term on the five-person board in the General Election to oversee the fire district that serves about 34,000 people. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 15 and due Nov. 2.tdn.com
