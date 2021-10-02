Yelp reviews may provide key insights into patient experiences with racism
For years, hospitals and health systems have lacked an effective way to measure patient experiences with racism on the local level. The most widely used survey to document feedback from patients was created by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It’s called the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care. Still, experts say encounters with racism in the health care setting typically require opportunities for open-ended responses, which this survey lacks.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 0