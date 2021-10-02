CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Yelp reviews may provide key insights into patient experiences with racism

By Sojourner Ahébée
phillytrib.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, hospitals and health systems have lacked an effective way to measure patient experiences with racism on the local level. The most widely used survey to document feedback from patients was created by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It’s called the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care. Still, experts say encounters with racism in the health care setting typically require opportunities for open-ended responses, which this survey lacks.

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Whole-Heart Computational Modeling Provides Insights for Individualized Treatment

Newswise — WASHINGTON, September 28, 2021 -- Whole-heart ventricular modeling has come a long way in recent years and is currently witnessing the evolution of a variety of computational approaches, especially within the realm of personalized technologies for patient-specific clinical applications. Ventricular arrhythmias, which are abnormal heartbeats, are one of...
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Bringing Clinical Context to the Patient Experience

David Nace, MD, Innovaccer’s Chief Medical Officer, talks about what happens when providers bring patients’ clinical and care episodes to the forefront of a tailored patient engagement journey. Today’s healthcare consumers expect their care experiences to be highly personalized, similar to their interactions with companies like Netflix, Amazon and Uber....
HEALTH SERVICES
Insurance Journal

Verisk Using AI to Gain Underwriting Insights From Yelp Reviews of Small Businesses

Global data analytics provider Verisk is leveraging artificial intelligence and image analytics to generate underwriting insights for small business insurers from more than 200 million reviews on Yelp, the company announced this morning. Unstructured data and images from Yelp reviews may show how a business has evolved during the COVID-19...
SMALL BUSINESS
Medscape News

Trazodone Fails to Provide Cognitive Benefit in Patients With Dementia

Three naturalistic cohort studies found no evidence of cognitive benefit from trazodone compared with other antidepressants in patients with dementia. The findings were published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry. Researchers conducted three cohort studies using routinely collected clinical data from mental health trusts in North London, South London,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Health Systems#Health Disparities#The Center For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Hcahps
KIII 3News

Health experts provide insight on the possibility of a new COVID-19 strand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The director of one local lab that tests for COVID-19 said she came across a strain of the virus that isn’t like anything she’s seen before. Dr. Megan Phillips, Director of Laboratory Operations for Premier Health Texas, has her PhD in biochemistry. Phillips oversees the company’s freestanding ER labs where she works out of Premier’s Staples Street location inside the old Whataburger corporate headquarters building.
PUBLIC HEALTH
connectamerica.com

Connecting Patients With Providers

Remote Patient Care That Supports Better Health Outcomes. Deliver Comprehensive Value-Based Care while Maximizing Reimbursement. For over 35 years, Connect America has been the trusted telehealth partner of choice for healthcare organizations and providers nationwide. Our proven and scalable technologies enable clinicians to deliver comprehensive value-based patient care outside of traditional office settings.
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

New Data Provides In-Depth Insights into Employee Culture

About 33% of employees feel disconnected from their leaders, new 2022 Global Culture Report reveals. — This article was first published Sept. 29, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. The changing landscape of the world of work in the ongoing wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has...
ECONOMY
Chiropractic Economics

Key Strategies to Enhance Patient Engagement

Join Dr. Natacha Montpellier for this live webinar on Nov 2 at 2pm to learn the key strategies to enhance patient engagement. Engaging patients as active participants in their treatment plans is critical as it can significantly improve clinical outcomes, enhance the patient experience, encourage treatment adherence and self-management, and reduce overall healthcare costs. However, establishing an effective strategy to fully engage patients can be challenging because of the broad spectrum of commitment levels that exist among patients.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
spring.org.uk

Cognitive Psychology: 10 Most Insightful Experiments

Cognitive psychology reveals insights into how we think, reason, learn, remember, produce language and even how illogical our brains are. Fifty years ago there was a revolution in cognitive psychology which changed the way we think about the mind. The ‘cognitive revolution’ inspired cognitive psychologists to start thinking of the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies provide insights into COVID vaccine hesitancy

Two JAMA Network Open studies yesterday that looked at COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in minority groups and opinions around less-preferred vaccines provide clues for how officials might better encourage immunization. The first study, involving 13 focus groups, reaffirmed a lack of communication and trust among racially and ethnically diverse communities in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CoinTelegraph

With the help of one NFT marketplace, patients may be able to share data with their providers securely

When used correctly, healthcare data can save lives and improve quality of life. Unfortunately, the current process by which healthcare data is accessed can be challenging since many participants aren't willing to comply. It is also expensive for smaller organizations. The result is that delivering life-changing medicine is only possible for larger organizations, although it does take time to collect the required data. In time-sensitive situations, this can cost people their lives. As a result, companies and governments worldwide actively seek better ways to gather medical data for research.
HEALTH
phillytrib.com

Summit seeks to address health literacy gap

A virtual event seeks to empower the African-American community with important health information. Black Health Matters is partnering with Genentech to host “The Building the Bridge Virtual Summit: Closing the Health Literacy Gap” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The summit features some of the foremost medical experts...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy