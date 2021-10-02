Yelp reviews may provide key insights into patient experiences with racism

When used correctly, healthcare data can save lives and improve quality of life. Unfortunately, the current process by which healthcare data is accessed can be challenging since many participants aren't willing to comply. It is also expensive for smaller organizations. The result is that delivering life-changing medicine is only possible for larger organizations, although it does take time to collect the required data. In time-sensitive situations, this can cost people their lives. As a result, companies and governments worldwide actively seek better ways to gather medical data for research.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO