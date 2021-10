Let the waiting begin. Negotiations between the studios and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are expected to continue on Wednesday as the sides try to avoid a strike that would shut down production and immediately cripple Hollywood’s content pipeline. In what could be taken as a sign of progress, the two sides are not saying much publicly about the negotiations. One union official told Variety that the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers was a “nothingburger,” but otherwise union officials have been fairly quiet. On the other hand, the producers seemed to show little sign...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO