Skidmore sweeps day two of Skidmore Classic to close perfect weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College women's volleyball team finished a perfect 3-0 at the Skidmore Classic with three-set sweeps over New Jersey City University and Russell Sage College on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds, coming off a thrilling victory Friday evening, defeated NJCU, 25-9, 25-19, 25-20, and Sage, 25-11, 25-16, 25-5. Skidmore is now 9-8 on the season. NJCU went 2-1 on the weekend and sits at 10-3. Sage dropped all three of its matches to fall to 4-14. Friday's opponent, MCLA, went 1-2.