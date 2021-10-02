CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga Springs, NY

Skidmore sweeps day two of Skidmore Classic to close perfect weekend

skidmoreathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Skidmore College women's volleyball team finished a perfect 3-0 at the Skidmore Classic with three-set sweeps over New Jersey City University and Russell Sage College on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds, coming off a thrilling victory Friday evening, defeated NJCU, 25-9, 25-19, 25-20, and Sage, 25-11, 25-16, 25-5. Skidmore is now 9-8 on the season. NJCU went 2-1 on the weekend and sits at 10-3. Sage dropped all three of its matches to fall to 4-14. Friday's opponent, MCLA, went 1-2.

skidmoreathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds stumble at Hamilton

CLINTON, N.Y.—The Skidmore College field hockey team lost 5-0 to Hamilton College in a non-league road contest Wednesday evening. The Thoroughbreds are 6-6, while the Continentals move to 7-3. Hamilton broke open the 1-0 game with four second-half goals. Skidmore returns to Liberty League play on Oct. 9 for a...
CLINTON, NY
nny360.com

College sports: Hodge’s goal give Clarkson tie with Skidmore

POTSDAM — Chloe Hodge scored an unassisted goal in the 48th minute to lift the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Skidmore in a Liberty League game Tuesday. Olivia Allen scored in the second minute for Skidmore (3-3-1 overall, 0-1-1). Clarkson improved to 2-4-1 and 0-1-1.
TENNIS
middlebury.edu

Volleyball Picks Up Road Win At Skidmore

The Middlebury volleyball team improved on its program-best start, moving to 11-0 with a 3-0 road win at Skidmore on Tuesday night. The Panthers are now one of only nine undefeated teams remaining in Division III. Middlebury returns to NESCAC play Friday when they host Trinity at 7:00 p.m. Leading...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
goredfoxes.com

Marist Volleyball Completes Weekend Sweep

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York – In the second of a three-match homestand, the Marist volleyball team completed a weekend sweep with a 3-1 victory over Iona in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference match at McCann Arena. Summary. Gabriella Heimbauer logged a kill and an ace to get the Red Foxes going...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sports
rpiathletics.com

Women's Soccer Tripped Up by Skidmore, 4-1

TROY, N.Y. – Senior Vanessa Eljaiek scored two goals, including the game-winner, leading the Skidmore College women's soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Saturday afternoon at East Campus Stadium. With the win, the Thoroughbreds improve to 4-3-1 overall (1-1-1 Liberty League), while the Engineers drop to 4-2-3 (1-1-1 Liberty League).
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men's Soccer Gets Late Winner at Skidmore

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Junior Josh Gaudiano scored late in the second half to lift the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Skidmore College on Saturday afternoon at Wachenheim Field. With the win, the Engineers improve to 7-1-1 overall (3-0-0 Liberty League), while the Thoroughbreds drop to 6-4-0 (1-2-0 Liberty League).
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Late goal lifts RPI over Skidmore, 1-0

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Josh Gaudiano scored an 85th-minute goal to power the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team over Skidmore College, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon. Gabe Terando collected the assist on the goal after his shot was deflected off a Skidmore defender and directly to Gaudiano in the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Harris
njcugothicknights.com

Volleyball Splits on Final Day of Skidmore Classic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University women's volleyball team improved to double-digit victories on the season following a tri-match split on the second day of the Skidmore Classic today, Saturday, Oct. 2, following a three-set loss (25-9, 25-19, 25-20) to host Skidmore College and a five-set victorious battle (18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10) against the Massachusets College of Liberal Arts.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

Skidmore eases past Union, 8-1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.—The Skidmore College women's tennis team downed Union College 8-1 Sunday afternoon. The Thoroughbreds, 2-0, have not lost a Liberty League match since 2016 and will take a 44-match league win streak into the spring season. Union is 1-1. After a 3-0 doubles sweep,Lily Feldman posted a 6-2, 6-0 win over Marilena Karadimou at number one singles. Grace Truong and Chanhtel Thongphok each won 6-0, 6-0 matches at number four and five respectively.
SCHENECTADY, NY
middlebury.edu

#1 Field Hockey Defeats Skidmore, 7-1

The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team kept its perfect record intact, coming away with a 7-1 triumph at Skidmore (5-4) on Tuesday. The Panthers (8-0), who have won 16-straight games, return to NESCAC play on Saturday, heading to Connecticut College for an 11:00 a.m. contest. Middlebury took advantage of a...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NYS Music

31 Years Later: Phish play the Gymnasium at Skidmore College

On October 5, 1990, Phish performed at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, an overlooked show that was part of the group’s formative years as they hit college markets across the Northeast. The Skidmore Gymnasium, today a part of the Williamson Sports Center, served as the venue for this all-ages show, which was part of Skidmore’s Oktoberfest Weekend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Russell Sage College#Njcu#Sydney Lore#Eli
skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds earn comeback five-set win to open Skidmore Classic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Trailing after the first and third sets, the Skidmore College women's volleyball team stormed back to take the fourth and fifth sets to defeat MCLA, 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8), on day one of the Skidmore Classic. Skidmore improves to 7-8 and will play a...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
skidmoreathletics.com

CHAMPIONS! Skidmore sweeps ITA Northeast Region

GENEVA, N.Y.—The Skidmore College men's tennis team took home the ITA Northeast doubles and singles titles Sunday afternoon at Hobart College. The winners and doubles runner-up qualify for the ITA Cup national championships being played Oct. 14-17 at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. Freshman John Rado won the...
GENEVA, NY
golobos.com

Satterlee’s Tally Nets Lobos a Weekend Sweep

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Paige Satterlee picked a lovely time for her first goal of the season. She knocked in a Paris Dalton corner kick with just over four minutes left in the first half, and the Lobo defense did the rest as New Mexico picked up a sixth straight win, 1-0, over Colorado State in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
phillylacrosse.com

.@HEADstrongFnd kicks off the 14th iteration of its Fall Event Series with two Nick Colleluori Classics this weekend at Hofstra

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 10/5/21 – From Press Release. The HEADstrong Foundation will kick off the 14th iteration of its Fall Event Series with two Nick Colleluori Classics this weekend at Hofstra University. The first of five Nick Colleluori Classics kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 9th at Hofstra University....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
rpiathletics.com

Harrigan in Second After Day 1 in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - Joey Harrigan shot a 3-under, 69 and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) senior sits in second place after the first day of the two-day Saratoga National Invitational hosted by Skidmore College. He is one stroke off the lead, which is held by Skidmore's Evan Forrest (-4, 68).
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
fredonia.edu

Blue Devils complete weekend sweep

The Fredonia State Women's Volleyball Team (8-8, 4-1 SUNYAC) came home 2-0 after a weekend trip to the north country. The Blue Devils topped Potsdam, 3-1, to earn the weekend sweep in conference play. The four-set score was 25-16, 25-13, 29-31, and 25-17. Coach Geoff Braun was impressed with his...
FREDONIA, NY
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Blank Cornell to Complete Weekend Sweep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The first full weekend of Ivy League play went quite well for the Yale volleyball team. Mila Yarich drilled 14 kills, and Bonnie Bostic added 12 as the Bulldogs completed a weekend sweep with a 3-0 victory over Cornell at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. Yale...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy