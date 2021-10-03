CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boost Mobile store robbed in east Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
Boost Mobile Robbery

DAYTON — The Boost Mobile on East Third Street in Dayton was robbed Saturday night, according to initial dispatch records.

Officers responded to the store at 3114 E. Third St. around 7:45 p.m. after a man robbed the cell phone store, possibly armed with a weapon.

Initial dispatch records indicated the robber went in the store and then exited out the back.

He was described as wearing a red Nike hoodie and grey sweatpants, according to dispatch records.

It’s not immediately clear what the robber may have got away with.

Comments / 3

MarksArk 1
7d ago

No surprise here. My wife and I fled East Dayton over 10 years ago. We even left the county. Been good ever since.

