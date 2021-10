Be yourself. In the beginning of my career, I used to take it personally when I would see someone for the first time and try so hard to get them to like me. Then I would find out later that they never wanted to be scheduled with me as their hygienist ever again. Later though, I did gain a loyal following that only wanted to see me. My life would have been easier and less stressful if I had just been myself. You have your own unique personality and way of doing things. People who will always come back to you are the ones who like you for who you are.

