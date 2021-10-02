CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Op-Ed: Indiana school the worst campus in America for free speech

By John Hirschauer
 9 days ago
For the second straight year, survey data shows that a small private school in western Indiana is the nation’s worst college for free speech. DePauw University again finished last in the 2021 College Free Speech Rankings, the second annual campus-speech-related survey and rankings project sponsored by the research firm College Pulse, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), and RealClearEducation. More than 37,000 students at 159 colleges and universities participated in the survey, and their responses helped determine each school’s place in the 2021 rankings.

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

