Pixel’s Personal Safety app lets users record video in emergency SOS mode

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProbably one of the most useful apps exclusively available for Pixel devices is something called Personal Safety. The app has several features that will be automatically activated when the user may be in a not-so-safe situation. It’s getting an update now called emergency SOS that will automatically activate an action when you press the power button five times. This depends on the choice that you make when setting it up and includes options like calling the emergency services hotline or recording a video that will be saved in the cloud.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sos#Pixel#Video Recording#Video Camera#Personal Safety#Xda Developers#Ui
