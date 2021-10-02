G1 Climax 31 Central: Complete guide to G1 Climax 31 including reviews, matches, lineups how to watch, match recommendations, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by someone who is becoming one of our favourite guests after two great appearances: Kieron Lefort! It’s volume three, and the penultimate leg of the journey through the G1 Climax hidden gems treasure chest. Alan and Kieron discuss a curation of four hugely interesting bouts featuring some of the most famous names in modern wrestling history, in bouts that you may not have even been aware of happening! No more so than in 1992 when rising stars an ocean apart collided in Sumo Hall as Keiji Muto battled Steve Austin. We then move ten years ahead for a brutal slugfest in 2002 as Kensuke Sasaki defended his turf against outsider Yoshihiro Takayama (fresh off his world famous MMA fight with Don Frye in Pride FC). It’s to 2009 next for the quintessential David vs. Goliath style bout which saw Hiroshi Tanahashi try to topple Giant Bernard in Osaka. Finishing things off is probably the least well known bout between arch rivals Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito back when they were still in the infancy of their main event career – a 2012 firecracker at Korakuen Hall! Check it out.

