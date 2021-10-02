CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
G1 Climax 31 Central: Complete guide to G1 Climax 31 including reviews, matches, lineups how to watch, match recommendations, more

 8 days ago

G1 Climax 31 Central is meant to be a comprehensive guide for New Japan viewers both old and new to follow the tournament this year. The guide will be updated as the tournament progresses with show review links, match recommendations for each night, and updated standings for both blocks.

Pro Wrestling Torch

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 31 Night 5 Review

September 26th, 2021 | Kobe World Hall in Hyogo, Kobe | Attendance: N/A. We had our first dip in quality with night four and it's a wonder if it'll be middling here. We've got two matches that sound good on paper and two that don't. A Block: The Great-O-Khan [6]...
f4wonline.com

NJPW G1 Climax 31 night six results: Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Kazuchika Okada took on YOSHI-HASHI in the main event, while Hiroshi Tanahashi faced Tama Tonga in the semi-main. Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb, SANADA vs. Chase Owens, plus EVIL vs. Taichi were the other tournament matches today.
NJPW G1 Climax 31: Results for Night 3 of the tournament

It’s the second round of Block A action in this year’s G1 Climax 31 from NJPW. The drama of the opening two nights was compounded by the news that Tetsuya Naito withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury after his defeat to Zack Sabre Jr. on night one. The rest of his matches, including tonight’s scheduled match with Tanga Loa, are now forfeited, meaning all his future opponents have an automatic two points.
uticaphoenix.net

G1 Climax results: Ishii vs

KENTA (4-2) Kota Ibushi (4-2) Tetsuya Naito (0-9 after being injured out and forfeiting his remaining matches) Today's action takes place in Hiroshima's Sun Plaza Hall, kicking off at 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT, and it's all about A Block, one of two groupings whose winner will go on to a spot in the finals.
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Hidden Gems of the G1 Climax, vol. 3. Takayama, Muto, Bernard, Okada, Naito, and even Steve Austin (120 min.)

In our latest episode of Alan4L's ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by someone who is becoming one of our favourite guests after two great appearances: Kieron Lefort! It's volume three, and the penultimate leg of the journey through the G1 Climax hidden gems treasure chest. Alan and Kieron discuss a curation of four hugely interesting bouts featuring some of the most famous names in modern wrestling history, in bouts that you may not have even been aware of happening! No more so than in 1992 when rising stars an ocean apart collided in Sumo Hall as Keiji Muto battled Steve Austin. We then move ten years ahead for a brutal slugfest in 2002 as Kensuke Sasaki defended his turf against outsider Yoshihiro Takayama (fresh off his world famous MMA fight with Don Frye in Pride FC). It's to 2009 next for the quintessential David vs. Goliath style bout which saw Hiroshi Tanahashi try to topple Giant Bernard in Osaka. Finishing things off is probably the least well known bout between arch rivals Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito back when they were still in the infancy of their main event career – a 2012 firecracker at Korakuen Hall!
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/9 NJPW G1 Climax 30: Day 12 report – Radican’s results and analysis of Evil vs. Tanahashi, Okada vs. Taichi main event

(1) EL DESPERADO vs. KOSEI FUJITA – non-tournament match. Desperado went after Fujita's leg for most of the match. Fujita turned the tables on Desperado at one point and tried to work a Boston Crab, but Desperado got to the ropes. Desperado fired back and got the Indian Deathlock. Fujita tried to fight out of it, but Desperado stood up and he tapped out.
Bret Hart-Warrior Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes, Updated NJPW G1 Climax Standings

Here are the current NJPW G1 Climax standings after Night 8, which took place on Friday. The tournament continues on tomorrow. A Block. * Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-1) * Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-0)
Bryan Danielson Is Interested In Working The NJPW G1 Climax Tournament, More

AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson was a recent guest on the "FITE in Focus" podcast and commented on not having any goals in terms of accomplishments he wants to achieve, wanting to work the NJPW G1 Climax tournament, and more.
