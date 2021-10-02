Giants clinch share of West, match team mark with 106th win
Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single to send San Francisco on its way, and then the Giants waited on Los Angeles' result against the NL Central champion Brewers. A Dodgers loss would ensure San Francisco the division crown outright over the eight-time defending West winners and reigning World Series champions. San Francisco went through a quick congratulatory handshake line on the diamond.
