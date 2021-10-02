SF Giants on verge of NL West title with win No. 106, magic number falls to 1
A Dodgers team that's won eight consecutive division titles and 103 games this season is still alive in the NL West race, but a late slip-up against Milwaukee could still allow for a delayed party at 24 Willie Mays Plaza on Friday. The Giants matched the 1904 New York Giants for the most wins in franchise history as starter Anthony DeSclafani tossed five scoreless innings, Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and the Giants' lineup manufactured enough offense to help the club secure a seventh c...www.giants365.com
