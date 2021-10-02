John Bartholomew Vaida

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police helped negotiate a peaceful ending to an armed standoff Friday afternoon. According to police, officers responded late in the morning to a call at the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, where they encountered a man was threatening to shoot himself and others. Bystanders and area businesses were evacuated. (credit: CBS) A crisis negotiating unit was able to keep people safe as officers spoke with the man and later took him into custody. Officers initially responded to the intersection on a report that a man was shot in the arm. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO