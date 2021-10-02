CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

John Bartholomew Vaida

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Bartholomew Vaida, of Eveleth, loving husband and father, died peacefully Sunday, Sept.19, 2021, in Minnetonka, Minn. John, aka Bud, Buddy or Jack was born Aug. 6, 1928, to John Mattheus and Mary Frances (Brince) Vaida of Chisholm where he grew up the third of five children and attended Chisholm public schools and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1946. The Vaida family appreciated music and ensured the home was always full of music-making. John sang around the piano with his sisters, played Sousaphone in the Chisholm City Band as well as string bass in the Chisholm High School string ensemble. An avid singer, John would joke that he was an undiscovered operatic talent.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police helped negotiate a peaceful ending to an armed standoff Friday afternoon. According to police, officers responded late in the morning to a call at the intersection of Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue, where they encountered a man was threatening to shoot himself and others. Bystanders and area businesses were evacuated. (credit: CBS) A crisis negotiating unit was able to keep people safe as officers spoke with the man and later took him into custody. Officers initially responded to the intersection on a report that a man was shot in the arm. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.   More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing
Vandals desecrated the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday with satanic messages shortly before the morning Mass. The cathedral's brass front doors and stone columns were defaced with messages mocking Jesus, maligning Catholic priests as "child rapists," and claiming "Satan lives here," according to local ABC affiliate Denver 7.
Sometimes after many years of frequent flyer miles you come to think that you know the route pretty well. But, when travel plans change, you may have to rethink how to get from point “A” to point “B.” Passing over the same terrain, repeatedly, doesn't always mean you get the lay of the land. Often times, much is missed.
Casey Aro has made people feel good for decades. Aro has played his banjo, told stories and sour jokes at nursing homes, for youth groups, tour buses, at the St. Louis County Fair, and a variety of other venues across northern Minnesota. Aro has for years led gospel sings. And...
In the grand entrance foyer of Hibbing High School are six original murals painted by David Ericson who was born in Sweden, grew up in Duluth, studied painting in New York and Europe, and soon became a highly-regarded artist. The 1924 oil paintings in the high school depict, on the east wall, significant events in America’s history and, on the west wall, significant events in Minnesota’s history.
Iron Range legislators are putting their best foot - and projects - forward across the region today and tomorrow. Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives Capital Investment Committee are in the northland for an in-person look at projects that area legislators hope will receive funding from a potential 2022 state bonding bill.
AURORA — Tom Gillach "had a heart of gold and a mind like a child." He's "gone but he'll always be with us." And he was "a family man, a man of deep faith and integrity." Accolades aplenty for the teacher, coach, community organizer and ardent supporter of all things Aurora and the Range since Gillach died September 19 "with family by his side and prayer in his heart."
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Sunday left a woman dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Police say preliminary information indicates several people fired gunshots. It’s not yet clear what […]
DENVER (CBS4) – Cleaning crews spent part of their Sunday washing graffiti off of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. The basilica sits on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street in downtown Denver. (credit: CBS) The church was vandalized on Sunday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Some of the graffiti read “Satan lives here.” References to “child rapists” and hate groups were also painted on the outside of the basilica. “It was offensive,” said Father Samuel Morehead. “I mean, this was either an act by somebody who is mentally unstable, or a true act of hate against Catholics.” A woman was reportedly seen...
