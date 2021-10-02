John Bartholomew Vaida
John Bartholomew Vaida, of Eveleth, loving husband and father, died peacefully Sunday, Sept.19, 2021, in Minnetonka, Minn. John, aka Bud, Buddy or Jack was born Aug. 6, 1928, to John Mattheus and Mary Frances (Brince) Vaida of Chisholm where he grew up the third of five children and attended Chisholm public schools and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1946. The Vaida family appreciated music and ensured the home was always full of music-making. John sang around the piano with his sisters, played Sousaphone in the Chisholm City Band as well as string bass in the Chisholm High School string ensemble. An avid singer, John would joke that he was an undiscovered operatic talent.
