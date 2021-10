Cody Robert “Bud” Bolden aka White Lightning aka Goldilocks and the 3 Beats aka Frosty the Snowman aka Turbulent Spigot, 27 of Knoxville left this world September 24,2021. He achieved a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering from the University of Tennessee. He went on to work in his field until he passed. He was a beer drinkin, volleyball playin, weight lifting, joke telling man.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO