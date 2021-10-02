CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

My collection's not worthless to me

By ANDY STEINKE HP Features Editor
Herald-Palladium
 9 days ago

On a shelf inside my childhood bedroom closet sits thousands of old trading cards. The weight of the binders, boxes and plastic cardholders is bowing the wooden shelf, and will probably continue to stress it for years to come as my cards await their uncertain future.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
Appeal-Democrat

Bottles, jars and collectibles, oh my!

Vendor Randy Taylor, of Chico, said there was a steady stream of visitors at the third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show held at the Sacramento Valley Museum in Williams on Friday and Saturday. “You get the locals and then you get the people that come to all of the...
WILLIAMS, CA
Wwd.com

Issey Miyake RTW Spring 2022

Satoshi Kondo turned to traditional craft techniques for this imaginative — and rich — collection of undulating organic shapes and blurred color on loose and flowing silhouettes. The theme was under-the-sea, and models in the show film swayed like tendrils of seaweed in their sculptural knits, or danced on their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Q 105.7

The “Witch House” in Binghamton NY is on the Market Less Than $100,000

When I was growing up there was an old house that everyone called the "Black Sabbath" house. It was grey, dilapidated, the lawn was overgrown and kinda creepy. It looked like the house on the cover of the "Black Sabbath" debut album. The rumor was that the house was owned by a group of people that used the basement for black magic. Of course, none of it was true, but that didn't keep us from being fascinated with this old house.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Herald-Palladium

Site of popular amusement park for sale in SW Michigan

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block. Visitors could pet animals, ride a Ferris wheel or train and listen to music at Deer Forest in Coloma. The 25-acre site in Berrien County is for sale, along with many buildings that are in rough shape but still standing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Real Simple

This Clever Dock Self-Empties My Robot Vacuum for Me—and It's the Best Cure for My Allergies

Despite owning a robot vacuum for years, I've never quite gotten over the futuristic feeling of having a tiny robot in my house cleaning my floors. If I'm being honest, the time-saving device does make me feel a bit lazy—which is why I was hesitant to test an auto-empty dock for my robot vacuum. Was I really so busy that I not only needed my vacuum to clean on its own, but empty itself, too? After trying Roborock's Auto-Empty Dock for a month, it turns out the answer is a shameless yes—but not for the reasons I thought.
ELECTRONICS
scottcountymn.gov

My Preschooler & Me: Pumpkins

At The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park, you can explore the outdoors with your child. Learn through themed stories, activities and crafts. This program is entirely outdoors. Cost is $5 and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is open to ages 3-6, plus adult.
KIDS
KARK 4 News

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
FOX59

The ultimate fix to make your AirPods louder

While you may have tried some of the common fixes that include cleaning your AirPods and pairing your AirPods to your iPhone, there is one trick that might help more than any of the other "hacks" you will read about.
ELECTRONICS
WEHT/WTVW

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy