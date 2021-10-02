CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Oregon University begins recruiting for new agriculture entrepreneurship degree

By GEORGE PLAVEN Capital Press
Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is recruiting students for a new major in agriculture entrepreneurship to train the next generation of farm leaders and professionals. The four-year program, to be introduced in fall 2022, combines elements of agricultural science and business — including courses in marketing, finance and human resources, biology, chemistry and intensive farming.

