Eastern Oregon University begins recruiting for new agriculture entrepreneurship degree

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is offering a new degree of cybersecurity in the College of Business and Economics. This degree is an extension of the Bachelor of Business Administration in Information and Technology, and offers an emphasis on networking and security. All together the new program will provide both a major and minor, as well as three emphases. Validation was made of this program by the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity, (CAE). The students graduating from this program will receive a CAE-CD Program of Study certificate. The CAE-CD Program is advocating for community outreach and leadership roles. Collaborating with a business that serves the community is necessary for a successful application.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO