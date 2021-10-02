It’s a flock!... a flight!... a kettle of kites!
Collective nouns are entertaining to those of us fond of words. Some of my favorites are: a glaring of cats, a murder of crows, a loveliness of ladybugs! A collective noun is a word for a group of a specific animal. Usually, the collective noun reflects a physical or behavioral aspect of that animal in a group. Can you imagine a trio of cats all staring at you? You can see that a "glaring" of cats, fits! And, of course, a flock of crows mobbing an owl certainly sounds like they intend to commit "murder."
