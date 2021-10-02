CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

It’s a flock!... a flight!... a kettle of kites!

By Karen Benson
mysoutex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollective nouns are entertaining to those of us fond of words. Some of my favorites are: a glaring of cats, a murder of crows, a loveliness of ladybugs! A collective noun is a word for a group of a specific animal. Usually, the collective noun reflects a physical or behavioral aspect of that animal in a group. Can you imagine a trio of cats all staring at you? You can see that a “glaring” of cats, fits! And, of course, a flock of crows mobbing an owl certainly sounds like they intend to commit “murder.”

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

WILD THINGS: GETTING SLIPPED A MISSISSIPPI KITE

The sequence of events was this: I was riding my bike through the cemetery, I saw a couple of birds, I got a Toni Basil song stuck in my head. This was unexpected but also, in certain ways, largely predictable. I entered the cemetery via Frances Street, the entrance the...
everythinglubbock.com

Wildlife Friday on KLBK: All About the Mississippi Kite

Gail Barnes of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, brought us today’s Wildlife Friday on KLBK News at Noon. For more on how to get involved at the center, visit their Facebook page.
kcaw.org

Here come the BIRDS, hello birds! TikTok fans flock to Sitka’s Raptor Center

Facebook and Instagram have been making headlines recently. Not all of the news is good, and a lot of people have begun to think that social media is for the birds — and maybe it is! At the Alaska Raptor Rehabilitation Center in Sitka, bird lovers are flocking to TikTok to catch up with some avian social media celebrities.
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Devastating Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
New York Post

NASA: ‘At least 5 fireballs’ reported over US

There were reports of at least five fireballs over the US last week. In a Facebook post, NASA Meteor Watch wrote Saturday that there had been “many reports” of the fireballs hurtling through the sky on Friday night. The largest amount of eyewitness accounts totaled over 80 associated with an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#Mississippi Kite#Beetles#Gulf States#Flock
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Injured, Leaves Florida Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Duane "Dog" Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to "handle some business" and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.
PETS
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
wflx.com

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. And though September is the most active month of the season, the potential for dangerous hurricanes to make landfall in Florida continues throughout October. There have already been 20 named storms this year, leaving only Wanda before we move to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Dog the Bounty Hunter quits Laundrie hunt after suffering injury

Dog the bounty hunter, who was running his own search operation to find Brian Laundrie for the past week, is now headed back to Colorado after he injured an ankle. The American TV personality, whose original name is Duane Lee Chapman, had put together a team to look for Mr Laundrie, who has been missing for almost a month and is the only person of interest in the Gabby Petito homicide case.The 22-year-old blogger’s remains were discovered on 19 September in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, after a week-long nationwide search.However, reports have now emerged that the bounty hunter...
CELEBRITIES
generalaviationnews.com

Passenger struck by propeller while attempting to move wheel chocks

The pilot reported that he performed the preflight inspection at night and started the airplane, but the Cessna 172 would not move forward as he attempted to taxi from parking to the runway at the airport in Key West, Florida. He looked out the left window in search of wheel...
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy