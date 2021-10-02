CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Garden | The stars of fall

By Ryan Pankau
The News-Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall flowers are some of the best of the year since they take a whole season of waiting to finally display their splendor. Beyond their beauty, they provide a valuable food source for pollinators late in the growing, which can be especially important for migrating species such as the monarch butterfly.

