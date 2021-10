If last week was mostly quiet on the waivers front, you could hear a pin drop this week. Oh, sure, Chuba Hubbard will command a high waiver claim, but after him? You have a bunch of third WRs (Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, Tim Patrick), several bubble QBs (Sam Darnold, Derek Carr, Teddy Bridgewater), a few sleeper TEs (Dalton Schultz, Zach Ertz, Tyler Conklin), and an RB or two who might have a little flex value (Peyton Barber, Zack Moss). All of these players will be among the top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds — with an emphasis on “free agent adds.” These are mostly guys to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

