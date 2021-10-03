Toledo offensive line and running backs finally get their day

AMHERST, Mass. — The slights, doubts, and malaise weren’t just seen, heard, and felt by the Toledo offensive line.

They sifted and stewed, spending long hours at the Larimer Athletic Complex. The Rockets arrived at McGuirk Alumni Stadium with an angry attitude that resulted in forceful blocks, 223 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and a 45-7 win over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Not even a handful of false start penalties would spoil the mood.

“The last couple games, we felt like the O-line underperformed,” left tackle Mitchell Berg said. “It felt good to get the running backs into the end zone. What we put on tape is a straight reflection of what we do in practice throughout the week. And what we put on tape, we didn’t like so we made a change.

“We got together more often, more unity and more film work together. We got extra reps after practice, and it made a big difference.”

A tone on the offensive line and in the backfield was set on the game’s first play — a 10-yard run by Bryant Koback. Toledo averaged more than five yards per carry and had 455 yards of total offense.

The production and balance (223 rushing yards, 232 passing yards) created optimism for the Rockets and act as signs of finding an identity.

“It’s huge for anybody,” said Koback, who had 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns. “Going out there and making plays is always going to be a confidence booster, especially as hard as we’ve been working the past couple weeks in practice.

“Continuing to improve and seeing things pay off is big for the entire team.”

It helps, too, when you have a feisty defense getting you the football in premium locations — two of Toledo’s touchdowns came on one-play drives from inside the 10-yard line following a UMass turnover. But don’t pooh-pooh what the Rockets accomplished on offense, as they appeared more efficient Saturday than any of their previous four games.

Carter Bradley (11-of-18) and Dequan Finn (8-of-10) combined to complete 19 of 28 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

UT had zero turnovers.

“The message to the team this week was, there’s something to be said for doing what you’re supposed to do,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “To come in collectively and do what you need to do, get in late yesterday afternoon, get a meal, go to sleep, get up early, and play football, that’s the way college football should be.

“I’m really proud of our guys for their effort and handling the trip the right way.”

The Rockets were multiple in their fronts, constantly changing looks and personnel. Candle was particularly pleased by UT running hard on the road for a second straight week. Tough yards have accumulated at a high rate, a trend that, if sustained, can win football games in October and November.

Twelve different players caught a pass. Drew Rosi and Bryce Mitchell each had touchdown receptions. Five players had designed runs, with Koback, Finn, and Jacquez Stuart each having 20-yard rushes. Finn scored UT’s first touchdown on a 34-yard run.

“Balance is the best word to use,” Candle said. “You can’t just key in on one guy. We feel like we have a lot of guys on the perimeter who can make plays.

“Sometimes it’s hard to keep everybody involved and keep everybody moving in the right direction. Sometimes that’s a struggle. But it’s not a struggle when you’re playing efficiently and you stay ahead of the sticks and you dictate the pace and tempo of the game. That’s a comfort zone.”

And there’s no destination more comfortable than the end zone.

“It’s always a pretty sight,” Koback said. “You just have to make the last defender miss.”

First Published October 3, 2021, 12:00am