USF Game Thread

The USF Bulls traveled the furthest they had to this year going all the way to Provo, Utah. Waiting for them were the BYU Cougars. The Cougars were undefeated prior to the Bulls making the trip. The Cougars are one of the strongest Independent teams in college football. Many of the experts said USF would have no chance to win this game. The Bulls won their first game last week against the FAMU Rattlers at home. They showed signs that they have strengths but their weakness was also shown. USF is a young team that we have seen can improve. The best thing about college football this year has been the fact the fans are back. Having attended a USF Bulls game last year with no fans in the stands was eerie. If there is any silver lining it is this the Bulls have no out-of-conference games left.

PROVO, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO