The 2-1 Tennessee Titans are riding a two-game winning streak as they head to New York to take on the winless Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. When schedules came out back in April, most Titans fans thought this game should be a relatively easy win. However, with all the injuries that have piled up early on this season, this game is now much more likely to be competitive than it originally would have been.

