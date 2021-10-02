Dear EarthTalk: What are the environmental implications of the current drought across the American West and how does it compare with past dry spells?. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) database, found on Drought.gov, reports that as of Aug. 31, 2021, 39% of the U.S. is in drought, with 30 states experiencing Moderate Drought or worse.