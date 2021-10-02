View from Mars Hill: 12 facts about Jupiter, the king of the planets
Jupiter continues to shine brightly in the eastern skies just after sunset. Here are a dozen fun facts about the king of the planets:. • Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system. It contains twice the mass of all the other planets combined. About 1,300 Earths could fit inside Jupiter and one would have to line up about 11 Earths to equal one Jupiter diameter. If Jupiter was only 80 times more massive, nuclear fusion would have occurred in its core and it would be a star rather than a planet.azdailysun.com
