Students express parking frustrations after university over-enrolls

Two employees working for a Lamar University program in Texas were reportedly terminated after inquiring if the students had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Counselor Karen Corwin and student services coordinator Bruce Hodge, who have worked for the program since 2005 and 2013, respectively, told The Washington Post they had been given little guidance on any of the college’s COVID-19 protocols for the fall. The pair conceived the idea of handing the students blue declaration slips, asking if they’d been or planned to be jabbed. The slip was not out of line with the rest of the “voluminous” amount of medical information provided to the program by parents, Hodge said. “Not a single student balked when we gave it to them,” he added.

5 DAYS AGO