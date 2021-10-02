Students express parking frustrations after university over-enrolls
After the UofA reached its highest enrollment in history, some students have expressed frustration with how campus crowding has affected parking availability. Enrollment this fall totals 29,068 students, according to the university’s Sept. 10 enrollment report. Around 27,500 students were enrolled in each of the past five years. During that time period, 1,238 parking spaces were added to campus. Still, students across campus have noticed a squeeze on favorable parking options this fall.www.uatrav.com
Comments / 0