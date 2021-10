Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea lacked mental sharpness after the European champions slumped to a flat defeat against Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Chelsea produced a lethargic display against their main rivals in Group H, allowing Federico Chiesa to score the winner 11 seconds into the second half, and never looked likely to bounce back from defeat against Manchester City last weekend. They created little and Tuchel, who made five substitutions in the second half, was critical of his side’s focus after their second successive defeat.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO