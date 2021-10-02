CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning recruitment: Five-star QB visits Alabama

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArch Manning is one of the most highly touted recruits in college football history as of late and thus every move he makes is followed closely by the college football world. On Saturday, Manning took that spotlight to the biggest program in the sport. Manning, a five-star quarterback prospect that...

247sports.com

