If the Eagles’ game plan truly is driven by the opponent, there is a template out there for beating the Carolina Panthers. The Cowboys rushed for 245 yards in a 38-26 win over the Panthers last week. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished drives of 75, 56 and 66 yards with three of his four TD passes. Zeke Elliott rushed for 35 of his 143 yards on the first scoring series, capping it with a one-yard run.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO