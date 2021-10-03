Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Auburn

Fourth Quarter

LSU offense is staying on the field on fourth down and Shanahan is called for a snap infraction.

LSU's defense has come through huge in this fourth quarter. Two straight three-and-outs

LSU defense coming through with some big stops. Another 3rd-and-10 for Auburn.

Jack Bech up to 7 catches for 84 yards, the last of which picks up a first down.

LSU defense faces a critical 3rd-and-6 and finally gets to Bo Nix. He aaaaaalmost escaped but a three-and-out.

Three-and-out for the LSU offense. Those missed opportunities in the redzone are coming back to haunt LSU.

LSU opens with consecutive incompletions. 3rd-and-10.

Scoring Update: LSU 19, Auburn 17

Touchdown Auburn. Nix scores on a QB keeper.

Nix sets Auburn up at first-and-goal. Holding Auburn to a field goal here is a win.

Third Quarter

Nix has Auburn's offense rolling here as he's gashing LSU for 11, 12, and 20 yard gains down field.

Scoring Update: LSU 19, Auburn 10.

LSU drive stalls and York nails his fourth field goal of the game, this one from 51 yards out.

Holding call on Austin Deculus. LSU faces a 2nd-and-18 at the 31-yard line.

LSU offense staying on the field on 4th-and-1. Kiner gets it.

LSU offense finding its groove. Couple of first down completions Bech and a few hard runs from Kiner has LSU sitting inside Auburn 30-yard line.

LSU forces three straight incompletions and Jay Ward comes away with a blocked field goal. Momentum swing for the purple and gold. Ward has blocked two field goals in his career.

LSU defense does a good job on back-to-back run plays. Nix's improve skills have killed LSU and it does again there. Ali Gaye can't wrap him up and he converts on a 33-yard pass downfield.

Scoring Update: LSU 16, Auburn 10.

3rd-and-goal from the four yard line is incomplete. Tigers will have to settle for a field goal.

3rd-and-2 call and Max Johnson scrambles for a first down. Personal foul, late hit out of bounds will inch LSU closer to the endzone.

LSU offense gets rolling with a 3rd-and-9 conversion to Kayshon Boutte. Great throw by Johnson.

Auburn tries to fool LSU with an onsides kick to open the third. But it rolls out of bounds at midfield.

LSU will start at the Auburn 45-yard line.

Second Quarter

Half: LSU 13, Auburn 10

LSU was in control for the first 20 minutes or so. But Bo Nix dazzled with his legs and we've got a great ball game on our hands

Scoring Update: LSU 13, Auburn 10

LSU somehow gets Bo Nix off the field on third down. 49-yard field goal from Auburn is good.

Bo Nix's ability to scramble is single handedly keeping Auburn in this game. This is some incredible footwork from the veteran QB.

Cordale Flott makes a great PBU on 3rd-and-2. Auburn staying on the field.

Cordale Flott gets crossed up on that screen pass out to Shivers and LSU can't hold Auburn on 3rd-and-10.

Auburn to take over at its own 6-yard line.

On 3rd-and-5, Johnson's pass is broken up at the line of scrimmage and Tigers drive stalls.

Malik Nabers with a catch and run into Auburn territory. Nice answer by this LSU offense to start this drive. Play goes for 25 yards.

Scoring Update: LSU 13, Auburn 7

WOW. LSU had Nix all but wrapped up. He escapes and delivers a jaw dropping touchdown on the LSU defense. Can only cover a guy for so long. Nix extends that play for so long it's kinda hard to blame the secondary

Nix has completed a couple of first downs but most importantly down two scores, has done away with the run.

Bo Nix back in for Finley. We're in the middle of a QB battle

Scoring Update: LSU 13, Auburn 0

Charles Turner hit with a false start and Cade York comes out for the field goal.

Johnson pass to Boutte just short, offense stays on the field and LSU takes final timeout of the first half.

Delayed handoff to Davis-Price picks up LSU's biggest gain on the ground of six yard. 3rd and 4.

There's Jack Bech. 3rd-and-15 catch and run sets LSU up inside the 15 yard line. 40-yard catch for the freshman, who's got LSU down to the 12. Johnson now 10-of-14, up to 195 yards passing in just over 20 minutes of this game.

Bech has been a favorite target of Johnson on third down

Just seven yards rushing for this Auburn defense so far.

3rd-and 6 for Auburn incomplete. Auburn offense stays on the field. LSU defense forces a turnover on downs. Finley pass falls incomplete and LSU forces a turnover on downs. All in all, three excellent drives for this defense.

Finley completes first pass of the game for a big gain. A personal foul at the end of the play will back Auburn up 15 yards though. 35 yards on the reception.

TJ Finley in the game. Neil Farrell hit with a 15-yard penalty on the first play of Finley's first drive.

Scoring Update: LSU 10, Auburn 0

Cade York drills a chip shot 33-yarder.

Drive loses momentum after that and LSU forced to a field goal.

First play of the second is a Max Johnson sack. Pocket collapsed pretty quickly there.

First Quarter

LSU gets Auburn to jump on 4th-and-1. Liam Shanhan deserves an Oscar for that one haha.

Johnson ruled short of the first and LSU keeps its offense on the field for 4th-and-1

On a 3rd-and-4, Johnson keeps it for a first down. LSU approaching the Auburn redzone for a second time. Just one intentional run play in this first quarter for the offense.

That slant route to Boutte is uncoverable. No answers from Auburn so far. 4 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in this first quarter for Boutte.

LSU offense forced into a 3rd-and-6 and Johnson can't find an open man. Auburn gets hit with a targeting call and the play will be reviewed. No targeting but hands to the face gives LSU a first down at the 47-yard line.

Auburn lines up from 52 and field goal is no good. LSU gets excellent field position on second drive.

Tank Bigsby with 3 yards on 4 carries in the first quarter. Nix has scrambled for 19 but LSU doing a nice job containing the run.

When Nix scrambles he's hard to bring down. LSU containing the running backs on these two drives but Nix has escaped a number of times. LSU forces a 3rd-and-7 and Cordale Flott breaks it up. Auburn lines up for a field goal and takes a timeout.

Flott has been terrific these last five quarters. In first quarter alone tonight, he has a pass breakup and tackle for a loss.

LSU has forced Auburn into two third down situations on this drive, Nix has created something out of nothing each time.

Bo Nix able to scramble for a first down on 3rd-and-5.

Max Johnson tosses for 122 yards on that first drive, Boutte 99 yards receiving.

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Auburn 0

Wow what a catch off the wheel route by Boutte for a 31-yard touchdown. LSU strikes first. Boutte caught that left handed.

Kayshon Boutte is absolutely feasting since moving to the slot. Another first down on a slant route. Johnson took his eyes off the snap and LSU backed to the 31 yard line again.

LSU will take a timeout here on 2nd-and-11.

LSU going to get flagged for holding. Backed up to the 31-yard line, clear hold there. Johnson able to dump it off to Davis-Price and get most of that penalty yardage back.

3rd-and-2 for LSU and Johnson goes to Brian Thomas for first down pickup. Makes a guy miss for the seven-yard gain.

Slant route from Johnson to Boutte. Huge gain there as LSU flips the field and down to the Auburn 36. 55-yard reception

Cordale Flott tackle for a loss. Big play there for the nickel corner to come up and make that tackle. LSU forces a punt on the opening drive.

LSU forces a 3rd-and-6 right out of the gate but Nix goes over the middle to Robertson into LSU territory.

Nix with a QB keeper for four yards to start this one off. He's certainly mobile enough.

Avery Atkins kickoff goes through the endzone and here we go.

Pregame

Auburn wins the toss and elects to receive. Kickoff coming shortly.

LSU heads to Lexington next week, where Kentucky is currently putting a pounding on the Florida offense. There are no weak links in this conference schedule for the Tigers.

Koy Moore is also in sweats tonight, so Tigers will be down one weapon.

LSU freshman Sage Ryan is dressed out tonight for the first time of his career. Would certainly add some quality depth in the secondary. Was having a very good offseason before going down towards the end of fall camp.

Cam Wire listed as the projected starter at left tackle, freshmen Brian Thomas and Deion Smith earn nod next to Kayshon Boutte.

Ed Orgeron has spent the last 20 minutes or so welcoming some of the nation's top recruits at midfield for a quick chat. Has spoken with at least five players.

Plenty of recruits down on the field prior to this game.

Former QB TJ Finley chats it up with some of his former LSU teammates.

The headline coming into the game was which quarterback for Auburn would win out in practice. It turns out the group will stick with veteran Bo Nix to start the game according to a report from AL.com but don't be surprised if TJ Finley gets in at some point during tonight's matchup.

How this front seven handles running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, a group that's averaging 257 rushing yards a game.

LSU will get some help back on the offensive line with Cam Wire and Charles Turner expected to return up front. The depth on the offensive line has been a question mark all season and there will be plenty of rotating throughout this game.

Establishing some kind of running attack early would be a big boost to this offense that has pretty much relied on the arm of Max Johnson to this point. Johnson has looked much more comfortable in the face of pressure the last two weeks and that will need to carry over against an Auburn defense that has been able to get into the backfield and create havoc.

LSU Captains: Avery Atkins, Cordale Flott, Jaray Jenkins, Jontre Kirklin and Soni Fonua

The Tigers have arrived and started coming out for their pregame warmups.