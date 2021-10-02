Instant Reaction: #24 Wake Forest Exorcises Demons, Squeaks Past Louisville In 37-34 Shootout

Wake Forest was last 5-0 in 2019. They were ranked in the Top 25 then, too. The then #19 Demon Deacons played an INSANE 62-59 game in Winston-Salem, coming up just short after an attempted miracle rally. The team on the other side of the field that day? The Louisville Cardinals. Fast forward two years and some world-altering events later, and the Louisville Cardinals once again had the chance to come into Winston-Salem and knock off the undefeated and ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons, except this time, the game was almost the inverse of the first. There was a ton of scoring, but it wasn’t the points bonanza that 2019 was. In this game, Wake Forest was up 10 with the ball to start the fourth quarter, and the Deacs had the composure to hold off something of a rally by Louisville, who scored 10 unanswered to tie it up about halfway through the fourth. What followed was utter chaos, as Wake Forest had a solid 4 minute touchdown drive, but a scant 46 seconds later, Louisville used the insane athleticism of Tyler Harrell to tie it back up on a 75-yard touchdown pass on a burner of a run after catch. Wake Forest was unshaken, however, using almost all of the remaining 2:52 on a steady, methodical, 11 play drive to put the fate of the undefeated team on the right foot of birthday boy and Wake Forest legend Nick Sciba, who calmly and effortlessly drilled a 29-yard field goal right down the middle for the final score. Sciba was 3/3 on field goals and a perfect 4/4 on extra points on the day, continuing his absolutely insane stretch of consistency and adding on to his already record-breaking scoring total.