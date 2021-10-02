CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wake Forest, NC

Instant Reaction: #24 Wake Forest Exorcises Demons, Squeaks Past Louisville In 37-34 Shootout

By SamuraiFoochs
bloggersodear.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWake Forest was last 5-0 in 2019. They were ranked in the Top 25 then, too. The then #19 Demon Deacons played an INSANE 62-59 game in Winston-Salem, coming up just short after an attempted miracle rally. The team on the other side of the field that day? The Louisville Cardinals. Fast forward two years and some world-altering events later, and the Louisville Cardinals once again had the chance to come into Winston-Salem and knock off the undefeated and ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons, except this time, the game was almost the inverse of the first. There was a ton of scoring, but it wasn’t the points bonanza that 2019 was. In this game, Wake Forest was up 10 with the ball to start the fourth quarter, and the Deacs had the composure to hold off something of a rally by Louisville, who scored 10 unanswered to tie it up about halfway through the fourth. What followed was utter chaos, as Wake Forest had a solid 4 minute touchdown drive, but a scant 46 seconds later, Louisville used the insane athleticism of Tyler Harrell to tie it back up on a 75-yard touchdown pass on a burner of a run after catch. Wake Forest was unshaken, however, using almost all of the remaining 2:52 on a steady, methodical, 11 play drive to put the fate of the undefeated team on the right foot of birthday boy and Wake Forest legend Nick Sciba, who calmly and effortlessly drilled a 29-yard field goal right down the middle for the final score. Sciba was 3/3 on field goals and a perfect 4/4 on extra points on the day, continuing his absolutely insane stretch of consistency and adding on to his already record-breaking scoring total.

www.bloggersodear.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Football
Wake Forest, NC
Sports
Wake Forest, NC
College Sports
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in ESPN's FPI rankings

Georgia has perhaps the best defense in the country, making a statement against a previously unbeaten Arkansas squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Razorbacks to score a single point in a 37-0 blowout win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. When ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#The Louisville Cardinals#Absolutel
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Greg McElroy: Alabama vs. Texas A&M is going to be 'ugly'

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy provided a grim outlook for Saturday’s game between Alabama and Texas A&M, promising an “ugly” score line. The two teams are moving in opposite directions this season after both entered with high expectations. Texas A&M is already 3-2 overall and 0-2...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports
Boston College
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has 1-Word Reaction To Today’s Craziness

Even Russell Wilson was shocked by the craziness in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals played one of the wildest games of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay finally emerged with a 25-22 win over Cincinnati, thanks to a game-winning field goal...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy