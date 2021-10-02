Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Shines on National Stage in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – The New Orleans Cross Country program shined on one of the biggest stages of the sport this season as the men's and women's teams toed the line at the Live in Lou Classic, hosted at the prestigious and championship-tested E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park on Saturday morning. The men raced out to a 13th-place finish while the women battled to 24th-place showing in one of the most highly attended college cross events in the United States.