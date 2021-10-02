CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Shines on National Stage in Louisville

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE – The New Orleans Cross Country program shined on one of the biggest stages of the sport this season as the men's and women's teams toed the line at the Live in Lou Classic, hosted at the prestigious and championship-tested E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park on Saturday morning. The men raced out to a 13th-place finish while the women battled to 24th-place showing in one of the most highly attended college cross events in the United States.

Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
