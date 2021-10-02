CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahtomedi, MN

Football: Panthers jolt previously-unbeaten Zephyrs 35-7

presspubs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahtomedi was an unbeaten team playing their Homecoming game Friday evening, but visiting Spring Lake Park stole the show and pummeled the Zephyrs 35-7. The Panthers (4-1) steamrolled for 335 yards rushing and led 35-0 before giving up a last-minute touchdown. Nate Litke opened the scoring with a 77-yard breakaway late in the first period and added a 17-yard score in the third period. He totaled 139 yards in just five totes.

www.presspubs.com

