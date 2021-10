HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on ABC13 on Eyewitness News at 9 on CW39. One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting between neighbors that started over a noise dispute, police said. Investigators say two women were arguing at a mobile home park on Telephone Road in southeast Houston. It got physical and others got involved and someone started shooting. A man in his late 20s was killed. Police said three of the shooting victims are family members and the fourth is a neighbor. There is one person is in custody.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO