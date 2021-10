No. 7 Cincinnati logged one of the most impactful wins of the 2021 season on Saturday, going into South Bend, Indiana, and taking down No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13. The win will go down as one of the biggest in program history for Cincinnati, which is now poised to make the one of the best arguments for a Group of Five team to earn a College Football Playoff spot after beating both the Fighting Irish and Indiana on the road in nonconference play.

