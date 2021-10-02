CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest view: Hatfield's example is a cautionary tale for Sinema

By EVAN BARRETT
Montana Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching Arizona’s freshman Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema trying to figure out how to vote on President Biden’s budget plan reconciliation bill reminds me of a Montana situation almost 44 years ago with freshman Senator Paul Hatfield. In both cases there was an important upcoming vote in which every vote counted. Both Hatfield and Sinema had let themselves become essentially the final necessary vote, breaking a political rule to never let yourself be the final vote because of the disproportionate blame that could be laid at your doorstep.

