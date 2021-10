New York City FC fell to the Red Bulls in the second match of the Hudson River Derby week. On Wednesday, the first of the two Hudson River Derby matches occurred at Red Bull Arena between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls. It ended in a controversial 1-1 draw due to poor mismanagement by the referee. Between an unwarranted red card to Keaton Parks, and then a disputed penalty kick given in the final moments to the Red Bulls, NYCFC had a bitter taste in their mouth. They know they should have won.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO