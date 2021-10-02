Ryder Korczak News

This past weekend saw a lot of sports on television. I think I watched just about everything except soccer and baseball. It was all there for me; NASCAR, IMSA racing, high school football, pro football, college football, and of course golf. This was no ordinary weekend for golf, this was the week of the Ryder Cup. This event was started back in 1927 by Samuel Ryder, an English golf enthusiast and entrepreneur who invented the idea of selling “penny packets” of seeds for gardens. For those of you not interested in golf that much, I would suggest at least trying to watch this event. It is one of the most exciting and heartbreaking events you will watch! Ask any golfer, and they will tell you that watching the Ryder Cup brings out every human emotion.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO