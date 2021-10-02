“Diana: The Musical” Opens on Netflix to Seven Out of Eight Negative Reviews, A Month Ahead of Broadway
By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
8 days ago
Yesterday was October 1st. And believe it or not, “Diana: The Musical,” began playing on Netflix. The Broadway show was in previews before the pandemic. It’s scheduled to begin previews again on November 2nd. In between the producers had the idea to show it on Netflix. The whole show. What...
Nearly a quarter-century ago, Princess Diana died trying to out-race a swarm of paparazzi. Though many blamed the media for that tragedy, the tabloidification of her life story continues to this day, this time with that most bloated form of homage: the Broadway musical.
Filmed in an empty theater last fall but bursting with the kind of broad, feel-good energy that typically packs the house with tourists in non-COVID times, “Diana: The Musical” brings “the people’s princess” directly to the people, in their homes, all but canonizing Diana as a feminist icon and saint in the process. (Seriously, how many words...
This is the story of a Broadway musical about Princess Diana. You probably know the plot already!. “She was a phenomenon, and she single-handedly transformed the Royal Family from basically a domestic institution into a global firm,” said Andrew Morton, author of “Diana: Her True Story,” the 1992 book that revealed Diana’s unhappiness.
Diana: The Musical has hit Netflix to mixed reviews before resuming shows on Broadway. One thing that has been a success, is the soundtrack. Due to the coronavirus pandemic Diana: The Musical has been on standstill for more than a year. However, if you’re missing the theatre then this stage-to-screen production is one to watch.
The televised version of Diana: The Musical, which is coming to Broadway this fall, lands first at Netflix. Jeanna De Waal stars as the People’s Princess as she copes with cold royals and a husband in love with another woman. Diana has been an object of public fascination for decades, and that’s only intensified since her death in 1997. A filmed version of the stage production will start streaming before the musical opens in December at the Longacre Theater. Directed by Christopher Ashley, who won the Tony for Come From Away, Diana is choreographed by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).
Princess Diana’s life has served as inspiration for a wave of recent interpretations and retellings, including in "The Crown," and the upcoming movie, "Spencer." Now, there’s also a Broadway musical about the People’s Princess to add to the mix. "Diana: The Musical" had only just begun showing at the Longacre...
A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. I hopped on a Zoom call Thursday with Frank Marshall, who is producing (with Beth Williams) the new Broadway show Diana: The Musical — which, in an unprecedented move, first debuts today in a filmed version on Netflix before its opening on the Great White Way next month. Of course, the Princess Diana storyline on Season 4 of The Crown largely was responsible for the roaring success of 11 Emmy wins a couple of weeks ago, and Pablo Larrain’s new and surreal take on Diana’s royal woes took Venice by storm and immediately started Oscar buzz for star Kristen Stewart in Spencer. In fact, there was an Academy screening at the DGA on Wednesday night that featured a Q&A I moderated with Stewart, followed by a reception at which Oscar voters, impressed by what they saw, got to mingle with the star well into the night. Broadway? TV? Movies? It is clear the late great Diana is back in the spotlight, and with Emma Corrin’s Emmy nomination, a possible Oscar nom for Stewart and maybe a future Tony for Jeanna de Waal, she has become a magnet for awards buzz. But it’s the worldwide pandemic that is thoroughly responsible for Marshall’s Netflix musical getting its global close-up today.
If you haven’t watched the Netflix film of Diana: The Musical you may count it time well saved. Critics are giving this turkey one star at most. Perhaps the only saving grace is a faked scene of a Bach recital to which Diana is dragged early on in the film by Charles. The soloist is an unconvincing body-double for the cellist Mstislav Rostropovich,
After splendid presentations of "Hamilton" and "Come From Away" brought theater into homes via other streamers, Netflix adds to the act with a bonus, offering "Diana: The Musical" prior to its stage debut. But other productions, including Netflix's own The Crown," loom large over this vibrant but oft-told tale, dutifully recounting Princess Diana's story through a less-than-memorable assortment of songs.
Flashbulbs fill the air is the cryptic and fate-predicting first line sung by Princess Diana (played by Jeanna de Waal) in the opening number of Diana: The Musical, which is now streaming on Netflix with a COVID-delayed Broadway debut that’s soon to follow. (The stage version officially opens on November 17.) The scene is poignant and powerful, especially with de Waal—whose voice is lovely, btw—dressed all in white and as flash bulbs (the marker of an increasingly aggressive press) flicker all around. But it’s also the kick-off to a story that, at this point, is rather familiar.
Jeanna de Waal is used to waiting. She first landed the title role in Diana: The Musical, which explores the life story of the late Princess of Wales, almost five years ago, beginning with a 2017 workshop at Vassar College’s Powerhouse Theater, which was followed by a run at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2019. The show’s Broadway debut at the Longacre Theater was scheduled for March 31 of 2020—but Diana made it through only nine preview performances before Broadway was shuttered. Weeks turned into months, but de Waal remained optimistic.
Anglophiles everywhere are celebrating the Oct. 1 Netflix release of “Diana: The Musical,” which chronicles the turbulent life of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. But the day is particularly momentous for University of Miami alumna Ronnie Jackowitz Jacobson, who is working in association with WitzEnd Productions, a coproducer of the show.
Diana: The Musical hit Netflix on October 1, and we were not ready for a musical about the royals. This new clip features Diana trying her best to fit the royal image — however, she can’t help but bust a move. After changing costumes via tear-away dress, Diana is lifted up onto a stage and rocks out on the cello, but not without a little stage-dive action.
Haters like to attack musical theater for its unreality. No actual person would ever be that way — so over-the-top, so emotive — they say. Yet in “Diana: The Musical,” the art form works the opposite way on its protagonist, the Princess of Wales. Even during her too-brief life, Princess Di herself could seem unreal, as if always haloed by gauze or haze or the afterglow of flashbulbs. Time has only exacerbated that phenomenon, as the dated quality of photos and the fashion they depict further distance her from us plebeian well-wishers.
The story has been told hundreds of times — but not in song. There’s plenty of a musical’s drama and overwhelming emotion in the thwarted fairy-tale that was the brief life of Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales. In 2019, the La Jolla Playhouse premiered “Diana: The Musical,” with book and...
Like other Broadway shows, the fate of Diana: The Musical was up in the air when the COVID-19 pandemic closed down theater in New York City for more than a year. But the show found a new life even before the musical resumes performances in November 2021: a Hamilton-style stage-to-screen production filmed for Netflix.
Netflix viewers have piled condemnation on a new musical film about the late Princess Diana. Diana is a forthcoming stage show, set to open on Broadway later this year. A rendition of the musical was recorded last year without an audience, with the full footage being released on Netflix last Friday (1 October).In the film, the part of Diana is played by Jeanna de Waal, with Roe Hartrampf appearing as Prince Charles.The reaction to Diana has been overwhelmingly negative, with critics and viewers lambasting the production for its premise and execution.“Genuinely painful to watch,” wrote one Twitter user. “The...
Considering “The Crown” is such a painstaking re-creation of the British Royal Family, it’s surprising Netflix would be eager to air “Diana – The Musical,” a tabloidy look at one of the most attention-grabbing periods in recent history. Filled with brow-raising incidents (including a shirtless James Hewitt romping around like...
