Ah, the Epic Games Store. They may offer some strong exclusive titles and more free games than you know what to do with, but they haven’t quite hit the level where anyone would use it over Steam (outside of some strong deals). In all honesty, this is due to the lack of major features its main competitor holds (looking at you, shopping cart). I’ve enjoyed the free games from time to time, but I wouldn’t say I’d use it in conjunction with Steam any time soon. Thankfully though, it seems today the team is taking a step in the right direction. The Epic Games Store will officially be getting an achievement system starting next week!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO