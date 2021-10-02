Today in history

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Daily News
Today is Saturday, Oct. 2, the 275th day of 2021. There are 90 days left in the year. On Oct. 2, 1869, political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi was born in Porbandar, India. On this date:. In 1890, comedian Groucho Marx was born Julius Marx in New York. In...

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.
Tammy Bruce: Biden admin didnt expect this kind of backlash to vaccine mandates

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that President Biden did not "expect" for Americans to push back on the vaccine mandate. TAMMY BRUCE: Someone has locked that door and they keep throwing things at us to keep us down. The American people have seen this now too and they recognize it. They see what is happening. There seems to be a presumption by the Biden administration that the American people will fold, that we'll cave. They did not anticipate our not wanting to be coerced.
Kamala Harris's NASA video featured child actors

The first installment of Vice President Kamala Harris’s YouTube Originals space series featured child actors who auditioned for their roles in the project. Trevor Bernardino, a 13-year-old actor from Carmel, California, and one of five teenagers featured in the video, was asked to submit a monologue discussing something he is passionate about and three questions for a world leader, according to an interview with KSBW TV. Trevor then interviewed with the production director.
Indigenous Peoples Day rooted in controversy

Columbus Day celebrations in the United States – meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with “discovering” the New World – are almost as old as the nation itself. The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing. But since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day – a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of the people living in the Americas both before and after Columbus’ arrival. In the following Q&A, Susan C. Faircloth, an enrolled...
Bidens attend nephew's wedding to a reality TV star

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the wedding on Monday of the president's nephew, Cuffe Owens, to reality TV star Meghan O'Toole King. Owens, 42, is the son of Biden's younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens. King, 37, is best known for her role on "The Real Housewives...
