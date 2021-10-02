Today in history

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that President Biden did not "expect" for Americans to push back on the vaccine mandate. TAMMY BRUCE: Someone has locked that door and they keep throwing things at us to keep us down. The American people have seen this now too and they recognize it. They see what is happening. There seems to be a presumption by the Biden administration that the American people will fold, that we'll cave. They did not anticipate our not wanting to be coerced.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO