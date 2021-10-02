CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY flip-flopped in range of 148.93/152.54 last week. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the upside, above 150.92 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 152.54. Firm break there will suggest that correction from 156.05 has completed, and turn near term outlook bullish for retesting this high. On the downside, however, sustained break of 149.03 key support will carry larger bearish implication and target 13.78 fibonacci level.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5794; (P) 1.5823; (R1) 1.5864; …. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside with 1.5886 minor resistance intact. Current fall from 1.6434 should target 100% projection of 1.6434 to 1.5907 from 1.6232 at 1.5705 first. Break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.5379. On the upside, above 1.5886 minor resistance will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations. But near term outlook will now remain mildly bearish as long as 1.6232 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Breached Channel Pattern

On Friday, the British Pound surged by 82 pips or 0.54% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair was pressured higher by the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday’s trading session. Given that the exchange rate has breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern, bullish traders are...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Starts the Week with 1.1800 Test

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.30% on Monday with the pair seeing its highest level two months. The pound sterling has shrugged off recent energy market woes to continue its uptrend. Tuesday will start the economic data for the week with UK employment. The GBP to EUR...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Gbp#Gbp Jpy Weekly Outlook#Ema
FXStreet.com

FX Weekly: EUR, CAD, AUD, GBP, NZD, EM

Overall currency markets trade at far extremes into week 3 as the USD V Non divide grew much wider. The divide affects EM currencies as all trade to richter scale maximal extremes. The trend to current EM extremes is the result of G28 currencies particularly EM interest rates as EM interest rates allows for wider movements than G28 currencies.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/JPY: A Breakout, Finally?

We’ve been waiting for a breakout in GBPJPY for some time and recently, the closing in of the moving average bands have given the impression that it’s not far away. While the descending trend line above gives the impression that a break below is a little more likely than above, this is a trend that’s formed over a very long period of time, which arguably make it less reliable as a signal.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1543; (P) 1.1558; (R1) 1.1567;. Further decline is still expected in EUR/USD with 1.1639 resistance intact. Fall from 1.2348 high is in progress and should target 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, break of 1.1639 resistance, however, will indicate short term bottoming. intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Swing Trade Opportunities on GBP/USD and GBP/JPY

GBP/USD and GBP/JPY are hanging out near notable resistance levels today. Think the pound will give back pips against the dollar and yen?. A few days ago, we talked about GBP/USD popping higher and almost reaching a broken support level. Well, the bulls paid attention and pushed the pound into...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook

Hawkish commentary from the new Bank of England chief economist has lifted the British Pound. GBP/USD rates may face difficulty as the US Dollar remains on strong footing, but both GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP rates offer more favorable opportunities for Sterling bulls. Recent changes in retail trader positioning suggest different biases...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates recovery above 1.3600, near weekly highs

The pound returns above 1.3600 with weekly highs 13650 on sight. The US dollar loses steam ahead of Friday's NFP report. GBP/USD remains negative while below 1.3914 – Commerzbank. The British pound has reversed the previous day’s decline on Thursday, buoyed by a somewhat softer tone on the USD. The...
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the British Pound may weaken. Contrarian signals hint that GBP/USD and GBP/JPY could rise. Sterling rectangle breakout struggles, GBP/JPY facing triangle. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors are increasingly betting that...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

Last Update At 06 Oct 2021 00:03GMT. Consolidation with upside bias. 112.07 - Last Thur's 19-month high. 111.81 - Last Fri's Asian low (now res). 111.30 - Mon's high (now sup). 111.08 - Tue's European low. 110.83 - Mon's low. USD/JPY - 111.50.. Dlr caught a bid at Asian open...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3609; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3580 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3815. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3480. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3390.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY analysis: Could maintain channel

Upside risks dominated the GBP/JPY currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound edged higher by 126 pips or 0.83% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday's trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher in a narrow ascending channel pattern. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Bounces Off Support

The GBP/JPY currency pair bounced a support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 150.23 on Monday. As a result, the British Pound surged by 118 pips or 0.79% against the Japanese Yen. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eye Ceilings. AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD Face Floors

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD – Technical Analysis. Canadian Dollar has been gaining in recent days, will this continue?. USD/CAD remains oriented higher, CAD/JPY faces its next key test. AUD/CAD and EUR/CAD are now facing pivotal points of support. USD/CAD Analysis. The Canadian Dollar remains cautiously pressured against the...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/CAD Technical Outlook: Pair Breaks Critical Support

GBP/CAD tumbled yesterday, falling below Monday’s low of 1.7245, thereby confirming a lower low and signaling the continuation of the prevailing short-term downtrend, as marked by the downside line taken from the high of Sept. 20. The rate hit support near 1.7130, rebounded somewhat, but today, it resumed its slide,...
MARKETS
investing.com

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY beat 110.70/80 for the next target of 111.15/20. EUR/JPY longs at 129.50/40 worked perfectly, with a high for the day here targeting 130.00/05 (hit) and strong resistance at 130.25/35. CAD/JPY hit our target and strong resistance at 8790/8810, with the best chance of a high for the week. Shorts...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks into the abyss, new weekly ranges in sight

GBP/USD bears taking control below critical weekly support. GBP/USD could break into new bearish longer-term ranges. GBP/USD tumbled around 1.27% on Tuesday and below the July-Sep lows amid risk aversion as a steep rise in US Treasury bond yields and fears for the economic impact of a shortage of gas in Britain overshadowed rate rise expectations from the Bank of England.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Potential Target At 153.50

On Monday, the British Pound surged by 101 pips or 0.67% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy