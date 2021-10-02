GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook
GBP/JPY flip-flopped in range of 148.93/152.54 last week. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the upside, above 150.92 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 152.54. Firm break there will suggest that correction from 156.05 has completed, and turn near term outlook bullish for retesting this high. On the downside, however, sustained break of 149.03 key support will carry larger bearish implication and target 13.78 fibonacci level.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0