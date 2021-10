The iPhone 13 series is very similar to the iPhone 12 lineup in regarding its look and overall performance. However, according to Bloomberg’s nearly always reliable Mark Gurman, that could change with next year’s iPhone 14. Gurman says that the iPhone 14 will feature a “complete redesign” and the first significant update to the smartphone’s look since 2017’s iPhone X.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO