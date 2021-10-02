CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Coroner floats, then sinks, inquest into inmate’s death

By Michael P Rellahan
Mercury
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — Dr. Christina VandePol, the Chester County coroner, wanted to try something out of the ordinary. Faced with having to determine the cause of death of an inmate at the county prison this spring — a relatively young man who had no history of serious illness in his past — VandePol on Thursday announced that she would convene a coroner’s inquest in the matter, a proceeding not used by her predecessors in at least 50 years.

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lewis Township, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
West Chester, PA
Government
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Marie

Comments / 0

Community Policy