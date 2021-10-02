Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 330: Chase-ing down a win
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Illinois football's skid-busting 24-14 win over Charlotte. The guys discuss Chase Brown's huge day and the Illini rushing attack's ability to bully the 49ers. But the guys also discuss the passing attack's continued struggles with Brandon Peters at quarterback and what it says that Illinois continues to commit to the super senior. The guys end the podcast throwing flowers at Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters' group, which shut out the 49ers in the second half.247sports.com
