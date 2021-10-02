COLUMN: USDA reports spark wheat rally

October is here, market watchers, and that means the fourth quarter is upon us! And it finally rained … in areas. While forecasts showed wide coverage across the Southern plains, the heaviest rainfall was limited. However, we’ll take it! A break from the heat and a couple overcast days was enough to get us all in a better mood — the wheat planting mood, in fact. Although we get back into the upper-80s this next week, we’re on the downhill slide, hopefully. Once things dry, there will be plenty of planting action in wheat country.