Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Haiti and Panama from October 12–16, 2021. In Haiti, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry to discuss an inclusive, Haitian-led political dialogue that will lead to free and fair elections; how Haiti can provide better security for all its citizens; and support for returning Haitian migrants. The Under Secretary will also meet with Minister of Justice Liszt Quitel to discuss the investigation into President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination and the Bel-Air, La Saline, and Grand Ravine massacres. The Haitian people deserve justice in all these cases. Under Secretary Zeya will also meet with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and with UNICEF to thank them for their humanitarian assistance and earthquake recovery efforts in Haiti, including IOM’s assistance to the Haitian government in receiving Haitian returnees. These meetings will advance partnerships that are addressing the root causes of migration in Haiti, and support Haitian-led efforts toward the restoration of democratic institutions.

