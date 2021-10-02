CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman traveled to Khartoum from September 28 to October 1 to highlight the United States’ firm commitment to Sudan’s ongoing political transition, which represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for democracy. In his meetings with Prime...

