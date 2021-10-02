'Ball issues' forced Padraig Harrington into late Ryder Cup pairings switch

We were new to Dallas, having moved from northern New Jersey. I was 8 years old and already loved golf. My mom worked, and my three sisters had swim meets and golf tournaments to get to, so my dad couldn’t just hit balls with me all the time. My parents needed somewhere they could leave me and not worry. That’s when we met Randy Smith, and we joined Royal Oaks. To an 8-year-old, it just meant I had a place I could hang out all the time and play golf. But I found out a couple years ago it was more complicated than that. My parents had borrowed money to join the club. That’s one of the crazy things about parenting. They made this huge sacrifice that they didn’t tell me about for a long time. It was an incredible thing they did, because that’s where I spent my whole childhood. Randy was teaching Justin Leonard, Colt Knost and others, and I’d hang around and listen and play with anyone who’d let me join their group at the club. I knew I wanted to be one of them.

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO