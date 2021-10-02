CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

49ers PREP Selects Caleb Womack as Player of the Week

By Tucker Baksa
SF
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Cruz is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1993 in part due to the play of senior WR/DB/KR Caleb Womack. "Caleb is a jack of all trades on the football field," said Trumbull. "He impacts the game through all three facets, offense, defense, and special teams." On Friday night the three-year varsity starter took the game over early with a 78-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and put the game out of reach with a 40-yard interception return in the third quarter to make it 33-13.

www.49ers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jack Of All Trades#American Football#Wr#Gpa#Ap#Cardinal#Cal Berkley#Prep High School#U S Bank#Santa Cruz High School
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy