49ers PREP Selects Caleb Womack as Player of the Week

Santa Cruz is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1993 in part due to the play of senior WR/DB/KR Caleb Womack. "Caleb is a jack of all trades on the football field," said Trumbull. "He impacts the game through all three facets, offense, defense, and special teams." On Friday night the three-year varsity starter took the game over early with a 78-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and put the game out of reach with a 40-yard interception return in the third quarter to make it 33-13.