Hornets, T-Breds claim region swimming titles

One reign continued Saturday at the Region 5-AAAA swim championships, while another may be just beginning.

South Aiken's boys added another title to their record, and the Aiken girls claimed the top spot in the region.

Aiken scored 70 points, 15 clear of South Aiken, and was led by the quartet of Amelia Harper, Gina Hofstetter, Violet Childers and Ainsley Warden, who combined to win two relays and four individual titles.

They started the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay and later won the 200 freestyle relay. Harper added individual titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Hofstetter won the 100 butterfly and Childers won the 100 backstroke.

Kaitlyn Golyski led South Aiken with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle - she's the reigning Class AAAA champion in the latter.

Lauren Lusk also won two individual races to lead North Augusta, which finished third with 41 points. She won 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Teammates Madison Steed, Lili Oliverio, Danielle Kursch and Kennedy Cobb closed out the girls' meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Airport finished fourth with 3 points, while Midland Valley did not earn any points.

South Aiken's boys showed off their depth, with a vast array of swimmers combining for 92 points. Four won individual championships - Grant Parker in the 200 freestyle, Matias Jokulis in the 500 freestyle, Zane Leigh in the 100 backstroke and Alex Trippi in the 100 breaststroke - and Owen Trippi, Nick Harris, Connor Salch and Cooper Messick combined to win the 400 freestyle relay.

Aiken took second with 46 points, winning two relays and four individual titles. Tucker Samaha solidified his spot as the area's fastest swimmer with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Jared Allison added wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. The duo teamed up with Daly Pardue and Sean Spears to win the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Airport and North Augusta tied for third with 12 points, and Midland Valley was fifth with 5 points.

The South Carolina High School League state championship meets are scheduled for Oct. 9 (girls) and Oct. 11 (boys) at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.