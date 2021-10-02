CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Ford EV, small farm among prizes in organic gardening competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Organic gardeners throughout the United States will have the opportunity to compete for prizes including a Bitcoin, a new electric vehicle and a small farm as the first-ever Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational is now underway. The launch date of Sept. 26 coincided with the birthday of John Chapman, the real-life American frontiersman who inspired the Johnny Appleseed legend.

Presented in partnership with Mother Earth News, the contest is intended to showcase the skills of the nation’s top organic growers and provide a platform for them to share their knowledge. Video entries will be accepted through Nov. 30, 2021, with finalists selected in December and the competition itself set to take place during the 2022 growing season.

“Everyone acknowledges that organic food is healthier and better tasting, but there’s a pervasive myth that truly sustainable growing practices can’t produce an abundant enough yield to feed American families,” said Jeff Meyer, founder of Johnny Appleseed Organic. “The Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational will prove that we can provide for everyone while producing food in a responsible, ecologically friendly manner.”

Growers selected for the competition will be among the most talented and experienced gardeners in the country and will compete from home as permitted by their local growing season. It is free to enter the contest and no purchase is required.

Contestants will receive points for their placement in each competitive category, with a cumulative winner determined at the end of the contest.

Categories include:

• Heaviest tomato (as determined by certified scale)

• Hottest pepper (Scoville scale)

• Most beautiful flower arrangement in a 65 gallon grow bag (determined by social voting)

• Heaviest sweet potato in a 65 gallon grow bag (as determined by certified scale)

• Heaviest squash (any variety, as determined by certified scale)

• Best organic gardening ‘hack’ (determined by social voting)

Each competitor chosen for the invitational will receive $1,000 in cryptocurrency, and the overall cumulative winner will receive their choice of grand prize options including one Bitcoin, a brand-new Ford F-150 EV, a Kubota tractor with attachments and a restricted deed for a small farm at the Johnny Appleseed Organic Village, a sustainable living development nestled within the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge near Folkston, Ga.

A live leaderboard will run throughout the competition, and will feature multimedia content from the contestants, including tips and tricks for other home gardeners following the competition. Leaderboards will also be updated on JohnnyAppleseed.com and MotherEarthNews.com.

To learn more about the competition or submit your entry, visit JohnnyAppleseed.com/ Invitational.

