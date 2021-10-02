The Divi Theme Builder is a simple, versatile tool for all of your site’s design needs. With it, you can apply templates to each and every kind of page, post, category, tag, or pretty much anything else that WordPress lets you create. The Theme Builder is built on top of the Divi Builder, our visual page builder that gives you full control over your site. Whatever you can design in Divi, you can assign in the Theme Builder. However, not each and every design works for each and every page. But a lot of the elements might. So we are going to walk you through the process of how to duplicate templates in the Divi Theme Builder so that you can do most of the work once and use it over and over again across your site.